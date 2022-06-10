BL.INK Basics: QR Codes

In this series, we’re going back to the basics to help you get a feel for what BL.INK’s all about. This series is intended to educate our current and potential clients on solutions we offer, features we’ve added, and to turn you into a link-shortening expert!

We recognize that sometimes it helps to rewind a bit and break it down to the smallest detail — so… what are QR codes and why would an organization use QR codes?

What are QR codes?

Quick response codes, or QR codes, were originally used in the automotive industry to track vehicles during the manufacturing process. While they were invented in 1994, their use cases have evolved.

QR codes are now being used for all sorts of things. Restaurants are using QR codes to connect their customers to a virtual menu. Retail stores are using QR codes to encourage their customers to sign up for their newsletter or check product stock on their website. Coca-cola uses QR codes to connect their customers to their nutrition information online after scanning the code on a soda bottle. We’ve even seen churches use QR codes to have their virtual audience “check-in” to Sunday service.

The possibilities are endless. Ultimately, QR codes are a great way to connect your physical customer with your digital content in just a scan. Using QR codes provides a seamless experience – as long as it doesn’t lead to a dead end.

QR code best practices

With BL.INK, every short link created automatically generates a QR code. Once the short link is created, the QR code can be downloaded straight to your computer. And, if the link’s destination changes, it’s an easy change in BL.INK without the need to update or reprint your QR code.



In BL.INK, everything is editable. Since the QR code is tied to the short link, the link’s destination can be changed as needed. And when the link’s destination is updated, the QR code stays the same. This ensures that your customer is never running into a dead end or outdated content.

So let’s say that your QR code is pointing to a campaign for a specific holiday promotion. Once the holiday or promotion has ended, you can log in to BL.INK, update the link’s destination, and your users will be routed to the new destination immediately.

Additionally, if the destination link is removed, BL.INK’s custom 404 setting will redirect your users to the landing page of your choosing.

With BL.INK dynamic links, you can even create QR codes that connect your audience with the right destination based on language, location, time of day, date, device, and more.

QR codes that fit your brand guidelines

It’s important to make every impression count. That’s why we always recommend using a branded domain name to showcase your brand with every link. And QR codes can also be used to boost brand visibility, encourage confidence in each scan, and increase overall engagement.

BL.INK Enterprise clients may use BL.INK’s custom QR code options to create a QR code that looks and feels like YOUR brand. Colors, logos, and styles can be tailored to your branding guidelines.

BL.INK QR codes are protected – and so are you!

The re-adoption of QR codes has landed many organizations in court due to patent violations around the technology. BL.INK is the only QR code system that is in full legal compliance with existing patents and our customers may use the technology without violating existing patents.

