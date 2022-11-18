7 Ways to Use QR Codes in Your Holiday Marketing

If you’re looking for some creative ways to use QR codes in your holiday marketing, you’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss how QR codes can be used to increase sales during Black Friday and the holiday shopping season. We’ll also talk about how QR codes can be used to create a more seamless shopping experience for customers. QR codes are a great way to bridge the gap between your physical customers and online product catalogs and content, and they can help keep customers coming back long after the holidays are over!

Create a QR code that leads to a special holiday offer or sale

During the holiday season, retailers are always looking for new and innovative ways to increase sales and attract new customers. One way you can do this is by creating a QR code that leads to a special holiday offer or sale. You can place the QR code on retail signage, ads, and even on your website or social media pages. When customers scan the QR code, they’ll be taken to a landing page where they can learn more about the offer and take advantage of it.

This is a great way to get people interested in your store or product, and it can also help you boost sales during the holidays. Additionally, it may help you create repeat customers by connecting them with your online offerings. If you manage to collect their email address, you can stay in touch for future promotions or sales.

Add a QR code to your mailers that links to your holiday content

In addition to using QR codes on your retail signage and ads, you can also add them to your mailers. This will allow customers to quickly and easily access your holiday content, whether it’s a coupon code, a special edition product, or even just your website. By including a QR code on your mailers, you can make sure that your customers have all the information they need to take advantage of your holiday offerings.

If your holiday marketing strategy includes physical mailers, you can add a QR code to the back that links to your holiday content. This is a great way to get people interested in what you have to offer, and it may even prompt them to visit your store or website and make a purchase.

And when using BL.INK, you can update the short link connected to the QR code at any time. So when the holiday season is over, the QR code can still redirect to relevant content.

Use custom QR codes on gift receipts for easy returns and exchanges

The holiday season is the season of shopping and gifting, and it’s also a time when returns and exchanges are common. To make things easier for your customers and your retail associates, you can use custom QR codes on gift receipts. These QR codes can be used to link to return and exchange policy information, to a customer service form, or to a page that allows the customer to begin the return process.

This will make it easier for customers to get the information they need, and it may even lead to another sale on a higher ticket item.

BL.INK also allows you to create custom QR codes that match your branding. So your QR codes are easily identifiable with your audience and are an extension of your brand identity. Want to learn more about custom QR codes? Let’s link up.

Add QR codes on displays in your store to promote specific products

If you have displays set up in your store, you can use QR codes to promote specific products. For example, if you’re featuring a new holiday product, you can place a QR code next to it that leads to your website. Customers can scan the QR code and be taken to a landing page with product specifications, pricing information, related products, and more.

This is a great way to get people interested in your products and to make sure they have all the information they need to make a purchase.

Embed QR codes in your holiday-themed social media posts or blog articles

If you’re promoting your holiday offerings on social media or in blog articles, you can embed QR codes that link to your website, landing pages, or even specific product pages. This helps to connect your audience directly with your brand, website, and content and can lead to higher conversion and overall sales.

Use QR codes as unique identifiers for holiday contest entries

Another great way to use QR codes for holiday marketing is to run a contest. Use QR codes to keep track of entries and learn more about your audience. This is a great way to ensure that only one entry per person is submitted, and it can also help you keep track of who has entered when you review the scan analytics.

To do this, simply create a unique QR code for each entry and ask people to scan the code to submit their entry.

BL.INK allows you to see how many people have scanned your QR code, so you can track the overall engagement with your contest.

Use QR codes on packaging or product labels to offer additional digital content

If you’re selling physical products, you can use QR codes to your advantage! Use QR codes on your packaging or product labels to offer additional digital content. This helps add value to your products and to get people interested in your brand.

For example, Coca-Cola uses QR codes on its packaging to route users to the correct nutrition information based on the customer’s location. Read more about Coca-Cola’s use case here.

QR codes are a great way to connect with your customers and increase sales during the holiday season. By using QR codes for holiday marketing, you can make the shopping experience more seamless and convenient for customers. Try out some of the ideas above and see how QR codes can help your business this holiday season!

Questions? Let’s link up.