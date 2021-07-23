BL.INK Basics: Branded Short Links

In this series, we’re going back to the basics to help you get a feel for what BL.INK’s all about. This series is intended to educate our current and potential clients on solutions we offer, features we’ve added, and to turn you into a link-shortening expert!

We recognize that sometimes it helps to rewind a bit and break it down to the smallest detail — so… what are short links and why would someone use short links?

What are short links?

Short links are exactly what they sound like — a short link is a shortened, sometimes customized link that points to a destination with a longer, less visually appealing link.

URL shortening is the process of taking a long URL like

https://www.bl.ink/blog/tracking-engagement-with-shortlinks-as-social-media-behavior-changes?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=KBB&utm_content=tracking&campaign_id=SJFYD28

And turning it into a short URL like

https://blink.news/SMchanges

While both links end up at the same location, the shorter link is more “clickable” according to a popular study.

With BL.INK, you can quickly and easily take a long, unsightly link and turn it into a short, easy-on-the-eyes, trackable short link using your own domain name — a branded short link.

By using your own domain, you can make links that contain your brand and your message that align with your content strategy.

How are short links used?

When every pixel has a purpose, your links become high-value real estate. Whether a link appears in social posts, news pieces, podcasts, videos, or on printed materials, simply swapping out a long link for a short, branded link can drive your message home and entice people to click.

Moreover, short links can be used both on- and offline to make long links more clickable and aid in tracking your campaign’s performance.

Use short links:

How do I choose the right link shortening service?

Now that you’ve identified what short links are, why they’re important, and how to use them, it’s important to also identify your needs when it comes to your branded short links.

Flexible pricing and plans that scale as your business grows

BL.INK’s pricing is meant to be flexible and accessible for businesses of all sizes. We’re built for the enterprise, and we also offer a wide range of plans, so you can scale incrementally as your business grows — whether you need a single account for your department or thousands of seats for your entire company.

Enterprise-grade compliance and control, and unmatched security

BL.INK keeps your data private no matter which plan you’re on. Your data is your data, period.



Additionally, we’re GDPR and CCPA compliant and we offer multi-user support with tiered access and roles.

Nothing Beats BL.INK Branded Links

Use a custom domain to build more trust with your audience, ensure that your links are as clickable as can be and that they align with your brand. We offer the ability to add a domain you already own OR purchase new domains within your BL.INK account to make managing your domains and your links a breeze.

We’re not going anywhere

BL.INK’s been in the link shortening business since 2008 and we have no plans to go anywhere anytime soon. We’re trusted by some of the world’s most successful brands, including Patagonia, Coca-Cola, Airbnb, Target, and more. We are always adding new features to help our customers thrive in a quickly changing world.