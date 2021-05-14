https://www.bl.ink/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/DeliveringCampaignsClick.png 515 1030 Keven Farnworth https://www.bl.ink/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/blink-logo-1.png Keven Farnworth2021-05-14 12:00:102021-05-14 10:57:57Resource: Delivering SMS Campaigns that Click
Resource: Delivering SMS Campaigns that Click
With the rise of the smartphone, it’s no surprise that marketers are looking to capitalize on the engagement opportunity direct messaging offers.
Here at BL.INK, we’ve made it a point to learn the ins and outs of our clients’ use cases for building smart short links for messaging campaigns.
We’ve put together a list of best practices for you to ensure you’re making the most of your marketing efforts — creating and delivering SMS campaigns that click with your audience.