G2 Ranks BL.INK as Leader for Spring 2022

G2 Ranks BL.INK as Leader in the URL Shortener category for Spring of 2022.

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. BL.INK has partnered with G2 allowing our customers to publicly share their ratings and reviews of BL.INK (verified by the G2 team) to get a feel for how we’re doing.

We value our customers highly, and we welcome feedback with open arms. We look forward to getting to know how BL.INK URL shortening and enterprise link management are transforming your organization.

We’re extremely pleased with the results from Spring 2022! We’re honored to report that BL.INK has received overwhelmingly positive reviews and has earned an impressive 10 badges for Spring of 2022.

The Highlights

Leader – URL Shortener & Content Analytics

“Products in the Leader quadrant in the Grid® Report are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.”

Best Relationship – URL Shortener

“The Best Relationship product in the Relationship Index earned the highest Relationship rating in its category.”

Easiest To Do Business With – URL Shortener

“The Easiest Doing Business With product in the Relationship Index earned the highest Ease of Doing Business With rating in its category.”

Users Most Likely To Recommend – URL Shortener

“The Users Most Likely to Recommend product in the Results Index earned the highest Likely to Recommend rating in its category.”

Best Estimated ROI

“The Best Estimated ROI product in the Results Index earned the best estimated ROI rating in its category based on a combination of estimated time to achieve ROI and time to go live.”

Best Meets Requirements

“The Best Meets Requirements product in the Usability Index earned the highest Meets Requirements rating in its category.”

We just wanted to take a moment to say thank you — we’re so proud of the results, and what we’ve built with BL.INK. But without you, we wouldn’t be here! Want to read the reviews behind the scores? View our page at G2 and enjoy the feedback or share your own!

Here’s to another exciting year — and many more!

