Enterprise Link Management: Why every brand should have a link management platform

If you’re a marketer for an enterprise company, you already know how important it is to have a strong online presence. And if you’re looking for ways to improve your online presence, then you should definitely consider investing in an enterprise link management platform.

A link management platform like BL.INK helps to organize and manage your links and ensure that they’re all redirecting correctly. Additionally, a good link management platform will also help you to collaborate with other team members, boost your SEO, and create the perfect link – every single time. So if you’re looking for ways to take your online presence to the next level, then investing in an enterprise link management platform like BL.INK is the way to go.

Benefits of using a link management platform

There are several benefits that come with using a link management platform. Here are a few:

1. Boost your SEO

One of the main benefits of using a link management platform is that it can help you boost your SEO. When you’re able to manage your links effectively, you’re also able to ensure that they’re all redirecting correctly with BL.INK’s Broken Link Report. This can help improve your website’s ranking on search engines, and it can also help to increase the amount of traffic to your links.

2. You’ll be able to save time

Another benefit of using a link management platform is that it can save you a lot of time. You won’t have to waste time manually checking every single link to make sure that it’s redirecting correctly – BL.INK’s Broken Link Report will do all of that for you. Additionally, if you ever need to change a link, you can do so quickly and easily with just a few clicks.

BL.INK also offers a bulk import option. If you have a large number of links that you need to create, you can easily import them all into the platform in just a few minutes.

3. You’ll be able to improve your team’s collaboration

If you’re working with a team, multiple departments, or under several different brands, then a link management platform can also help to improve your team’s collaboration. BL.INK Groups allow you and your team members to share links and work on them together. Members in a Group can view and edit links created by other Group members to save time, and boost collaboration efforts.

4. You’ll be able to create the perfect link – every single time

A link management platform like BL.INK allows you to create the perfect link with only a few clicks. With BL.INK, you’ll have access to features like custom short URL keywords, pre-saved UTM parameters with Google Analytics (along with other analytics platforms), custom QR codes, link tracking, and more.

How to choose the right link management platform for your business

Enterprise businesses often face unique challenges when it comes to link management. From ensuring that links and processes are secure and compliant with internal policies to enabling collaboration across departments, a platform must be carefully chosen to meet the specific needs of the business.

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a link management platform for enterprise businesses.

First, security is paramount. The platform should offer features such as link encryption and activity logging to give businesses the peace of mind that their data is safe.

Compliance is another key concern. The platform should allow businesses to customize their account settings to ensure that all links are in line with internal policies. We’ll work with you and your internal compliance and governance policies to ensure that we’re meeting your compliance needs.

Finally, enterprise businesses require a platform that supports collaboration across departments. The platform should offer features such as shared links and tiered permissions to make it easy for teams to work together so that every user has the access they need.

The cost of not using an enterprise link management platform

If you’re running a website, enterprise, or otherwise, it’s important to use a link management platform. Without one, you run the risk of broken links, which can damage your site’s reputation and cost you traffic.

You also risk employees using multiple different tools, making link management next to impossible. With links scattered across tools and different teams, tracking campaign performance and managing or editing links can get messy real fast.

Additionally, you may be throwing money out the window on multiple tools, when you could be using one central tool for all of your links, campaign management, and tracking needs.

If you’re sharing unbranded links, this can also hurt your click-through traffic. By using branded links with BL.INK, you can ensure your links are secure, redirect to the correct destination (with no dead-ends!), and your links will promote your brand — not ours! Plus, branded links are proven to be more clickable.

How BL.INK helps our customers

In recent years, enterprise link management has become an increasingly popular tool for businesses of all sizes. A link management platform provides a central location for managing short links, generating QR codes, and campaign management.

This can be particularly helpful for businesses with multiple locations or a large number of employees. By using a link management platform, brands can track which links are being clicked most frequently, where they are being shared, and how effective they are in driving traffic. In addition, BL.INK enterprise link management includes features such as link expiration and private links, which can help to ensure that links are only shared with authorized individuals.

Difficult problems lead to creative solutions with BL.INK

We’ve seen multiple enterprise companies struggling to track all of the links that were being shared on their website, across social media platforms, and via SMS. Prospective customers are also often concerned about the potential for their links to be broken or outdated. By implementing BL.INK, they’re able to effectively track all of their links and ensure that they were always returning the correct destination.

Coca-Cola: An enterprise link management case study

While researching solutions to local product packaging regulations, Coca-Cola found BL.INK.

Canadian law required consumer product information to be accessible in both English and French, creating a dilemma for an already small and crowded label on their products, where prominent brand identification is paramount.

Companies worldwide are affected by similar laws requiring lengthy design and production implementations, plus additional inventory control, especially in smaller markets where large-scale adjustments may be cost-prohibitive.

Changes to production require weeks, if not months, of compliance-related development and unusable product — which result in a huge loss of both time and money.

BL.INK got to work, and 48 hours later, we happily shipped a solution for Coca-Cola.

So, BL.INK created a rule-based linking system utilizing users’ language preferences from their individual devices. In real-time, as cameras scan QR codes, our link routing dynamically directs users to their correctly-translated destination.

Within 48 hours, Coke went from a deep dive analysis on a complete packing re-design and overhaul to full compliance without any changes on its end. BL.INK’s technology and customer service offered a quick solution with powerful results.

Coca-Cola has also leveraged BL.INK across soda fountains, digital vending services, and event activations at global sporting events.

This custom-routing break-through allows companies to dynamically send customers to a destination based on Day, Date, Time, Language, Geography, and Device and Operating Systems.

Not only can companies use similar routing rules for their customers but gain insight into their customers through the meta-data collected through BL.INK. Revelations into usage help inform marketing decisions with trackable results.

Conclusion

A link management platform is an essential tool for every enterprise company. By using a platform like BL.INK, you’ll be able to avoid broken links, improve your team’s collaboration, promote your brand, increase campaign traffic, and effectively manage your links all in one location.

