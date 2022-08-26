While the technology known as QR codes has been around since 1994, it was not widely adopted for commercial or consumer use until much more recently. As with any evolving technology, getting users to embrace the unfamiliar takes time.

With the upswing in usage of QR codes by consumers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to consider how you can integrate QR codes into your business or marketing strategy.

BL.INK offers the ability to create QR codes along with branded short links — and we like to keep a close eye on what’s happening with QR codes in the news. So we thought we’d share a few interesting stories showcasing the use of QR codes that have recently hit the press.

She-Hulk sneaks in QR code Easter egg

Disney+ recently released the premiere episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. With it’s first-episode premier, Marvel fans are abuzz as the show presents main character Jennifer Walters and her “short but sweet origin story”.

Fans were quick to pick up on a hidden Easter egg in the first episode.

On the wall of the bar, viewers spotted a QR code. When scanned, it redirects viewers to a free comic book. It’s a brilliant marketing strategy by Marvel to help viewers to get to know the main character.

Kansas City Crime Commission introduces QR codes as a student safety measure

A few years back, the KC Crime Stoppers created an app that allows students to report “anything that makes them feel unsafe” directly to school administrators.

Now, KC Crime Stoppers is introducing QR code stickers posted around schools to make reporting safety concerns even easier while still maintaining anonymity for the student(s).

The goal is to create opportunities for students to discreetly scan QR codes and make reports. In turn, these reports can help staff identify threats, and stop them in their tracks.

QR codes on menus in restaurants aren’t going anywhere soon

One of our favorite examples of creativity and innovation as we’ve navigated the COVID-19 pandemic is the restaurant industry’s adoption of QR codes.

As a safety precaution, many restaurants rolled out scannable QR code flyers on tables. Then, customers could scan the QR code and be redirected to the menu for a touch-free experience.

Even with relaxation in COVID-19 protocols and precautions, many restaurants have decided that QR codes are here to stay, and are continuing to expand their use cases.

Integrate QR codes into your business strategy

QR codes are a great way to engage your physical customer with your digital content in just a scan. And the possibilities are endless!

Looking for more ideas? Use BL.INK QR codes on your printed marketing materials to drive traffic and track engagement in your print campaigns. Include 1-1 QR codes on mailers or postcards to engage with your customers from their mailbox. Consider embedding QR codes in presentations to encourage your audience to download materials, or to take attendance at an event.

With BL.INK, implementing QR codes is as simple as a few clicks. Simply create your short link and download your QR code. Then you’re ready to use it on product packaging, in menus, retail signage, brochures, flyers, mailers, and more!

Interested in learning more? Let’s connect.