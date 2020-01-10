Best Link Shortener Alternative to Po.st

Another link shortener is going, going, gone.

RhythmOne announced that they’re ceasing support and operation of Po.st Smart Links (a.k.a. Link Shortening) as of January 15, 2020. This follows in the footsteps of Google’s goo.gl link shortener, which was retired in March 2019.

Source: po.st home page, January 2020

If you’re a current Po.st customer, you’ll need to switch to another link shortener right away. Don’t skimp on research when you’re choosing a new platform, though.

On the surface, it may look like all link shorteners are the same. But when you factor in things like data privacy, pricing flexibility, and clickthrough rate, you’ll quickly see that the platform you choose can have an impact on your business—especially at scale.

For example, here’s a quick comparison of two of the most popular link shorteners: BL.INK vs. Bitly.

Create a free account to start linking

Why switch to BL.INK?

While you can use BL.INK to quickly generate short links, it’s designed to do even more.

Turn your links into branded words that engage your audience, rather than randomly generated character strings.

Track the most important metrics for your business with integrated reporting.

Cover your bases with Enterprise-grade compliance, private click data, custom SLAs, and advanced user management features.

Easily configure and manage your account with the robust, open API.

Choose from flexible plans for teams of all sizes that scale easily as you grow.

That’s why we’re trusted by some of the world’s most successful brands, including Rayban, Patagonia, Coca-Cola, Airbnb, Target, and more.

Check out BL.INK reviews on G2 or Capterra and find out why we’re rated High Performer Winter 2020 or talk to one of our team members to find out more.