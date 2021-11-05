Using branded short links for your holiday campaigns

BL.INK enables brands to create, manage, and track branded and dynamic links to make their holiday campaigns click.

It’s that time of year again — fall is in the air and we’re quickly approaching the holiday season. Brands and businesses are focusing their energy on creating holiday campaigns that cut through the noise and reach their audience.

BL.INK can help make your holiday campaigns pop with clickable, trackable links that your audience can trust, and the analytics to keep your finger on the pulse of their success.

Make the right impression with branded short links

The most wonderful time of the year is here and brands are starting to ramp up their marketing efforts towards creating campaigns that click.

With all the noise, and with online shopping trends soaring since the beginning of 2020 with the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s important for brands to take every step to stand out.

Branded short links are links that use your own domain name in conjunction with real words to help clearly communicate what the user is clicking on and where the link will take them.

Using a branded domain is important in all four seasons, but especially important for the holiday season. Research shows that links using real words are more likely to generate clicks.

Branded short links help showcase your brand — rather than your link shortening service. They’re memorable, identifiable, and more clickable – not to mention more trustworthy and likely to generate more traffic.

Start saving with Black Friday Prices Guaranteed. Plus, exclusive offers for My Best Buy members. — Best Buy (@BestBuy) October 29, 2021





Dynamically route users to your holiday content with dynamic links

Dynamic links allow brands to route visitors based on different variables, like day, date, time of day, location, language, and more.

The possibilities are endless! Brands can use one link to segment their campaign so that the right user is routed to the right place, every single time.

Let’s say you have customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. You can set up one link to route visitors to a different product or landing page based on their location.



Or, to ensure your links aren’t a dead end once the holiday season is over, set the time variable to route the user to a new destination. This way, you increase the chances of conversion even after holiday shopping has ended, and we ring in the new year!

No more dead links. No more disappointment. And a new opportunity for conversion.

Tracking the performance of your holiday campaigns with BL.INK

Holiday campaigns can be stressful — but they don’t have to be. With BL.INK, you can create the link in a few clicks, share the link, and then watch the clicks come in.

Many of our clients use tags to help organize their campaigns and easily track the performance of each. BL.INK analytics can be sorted by tag to see which links are clicking with their audience.

BL.INK also offers data on location, device, referral to get a more in-depth view of their customers and viewers. Once the holiday click-frenzy is over, BL.INK’s analytics dashboards help you track the performance of your short links in detail so you can optimize them for even greater success next year.

Ready to find out what clicks? Get started with BL.INK.