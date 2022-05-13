Enterprise Q&A with BL.INK

BL.INK provides a true Enterprise Link Management platform, that allows users to manage, monitor, and measure every customer engagement across multiple brands and global teams. The BL.INK platform scales and evolves to the ever changing needs of enterprise organizations.

Since 2008, BL.INK has served the greatest brands in the world and has become the most flexible and creative platform in the industry. BL.INK is the preferred choice of innovative marketers and digital strategists and will continue to lead the charge to support their endeavors.

We recently published a Q&A article with SourceForce, and we wanted to share the highlights on our blog.

Link management vs. link shortening

BL.INK’s distinctive enterprise advantages go beyond link shortening. There are countless link shortening tools, but many lack the complexity and features required for mass distribution and integrity. At BL.INK, we’re built for enterprise. This means that we prioritize data privacy, compliance, multi-user and tiered access, and more.

We also know that ongoing maintenance and monitoring are just as important as link creation. Link Management is more than just creating short links.

BL.INK’s feature-rich platform

There are many use cases for BL.INK. And our customers recognize that use cases tend to evolve as they grow and use our platform. We pride ourselves on keeping an ear to the ground, hearing customer feedback, and building solutions for use cases of all shapes and sizes.

BL.INK allows users to:

Create consistent campaigns and track performance with real-time analytics

Use the BL.INK URLBuilder to unify link creation with key UTM or other analytics variables

Organize your links with internal descriptions, tags, etc.

Route users dynamically based on day, date, time, language, location, and/or device

Our Enterprise plans include even more robust features including (but not limited to):

Customized training and onboarding to help you and your team get the most out of BL.INK

Access to audit logs, ability to assign tiered permissions to account users, and opt in to additional security features for greater control

Enterprise service-level agreements

Single Sign-On (SSO) Integration

Native integrations with your existing enterprise marketing stack

Open API

Are my links safe and permanent?

Safety and privacy have always been at the root of BL.INK’s platform. We collect only metadata for the purpose of routing users. GDPR and CCPA compliance is a significant concern for enterprise clients. For some of our customers, BL.INK is the only solution because:

BL.INK is the only company providing the level of hardware security devices (i.e. Hardware Security Module [HSM]) and software audits required to meet the privacy and security needs of enterprises.

The flexibility of the platform. BL.INK remains on the bleeding edge of systems, tools, and processes to proactively protect and safeguard customer data.

All data is encrypted at rest and in transit.

For more information, check out our Enterprise Security Bundle.

Protected QR codes

QR codes are becoming more and more popular as we move toward a touchless society.

The re-adoption of QR codes has landed many organizations in court due to patent violations around the technology. BL.INK is the only QR code system that is in full legal compliance with existing patents and our customers may use the technology without violating existing patents.

A single QR code may be distributed across the globe to be routed seamlessly to the correct destination for that region, language, time of day/week so that users have a tailored-to-them experience, every single time.

Use BL.INK at any level of technical experience

All of this sounds pretty technical. However, the majority of our clients are digital marketing teams working to promote their business and gain valuable insights into their customers.

BL.INK’s user interface was made for any team to hit the ground running. Our intuitive platform was made to fit the needs of all users – no matter their technical experience.

We fully integrate with other tools in your stack including Zapier, Khoros, Sprinklr, and we provide a robust API.

For day-to-day management, most users will feel completely comfortable and in control of link distribution at any scale.

Ready to get started? Let’s chat.