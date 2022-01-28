BL.INK 2021 in Review and What’s Coming in 2022

Another year has gone by in the BL.INK of an eye – and now we’re looking at what’s ahead for BL.INK and our customers in 2022.

TLDR; 2021 was a year of tremendous growth for our customers (and for us). Some of those bursts of growth and traffic pointed out some opportunities for improvement. Along with adding a number of new features, we spent a large portion of 2021 working on updates and upgrades across our entire stack to bring more scalability, burstability, and reliability to every facet of our architecture. And more is just around the corner!

Goodbye, 2021

Our team has been all hands on deck since early 2021, juggling multiple projects from backend and security to frontend enhancements in the BL.INK platform.

With the right message, tools, and marketing, you can experience a tremendous amount of traffic to a single link in a very short amount of time. BL.INK introduced new technology to our redirection service that has had a huge impact on serving your most successful links at scale.

When you get thousands (or tens of thousands) of clicks on your link at the same time, BL.INK gracefully serves them up without issue. Go ahead and roll out that viral campaign – we’ve got you covered!

BL.INK prioritizes customer feedback while keeping a pulse on market trends. SMS marketing is expected to continue to grow in 2022 and is a huge use case for many of our clients.

We introduced several API endpoints that are fine-tuned for our SMS audience to improve one-to-one marketing and expedite analytics and feedback. If you are using SMS and are not familiar with these, please reach out, and let’s chat. More functionality for this segment of our customers is just around the corner!

QR codes have been around for a while, but are experiencing unprecedented growth worldwide as we continue to navigate life and business through Covid-19. BL.INK now offers an integrated QR code functionality directly within our platform. Reach out to us to learn more.

Looking Ahead at 2022

Last year was a tremendous year and pushed new limits across the board. We are incredibly grateful for the customer feedback that drives us to evolve and improve each day. With market trends and partnerships with our clients, we’ve narrowed in on our focus areas for the new year.

Need for speed

Time is precious and every second (and millisecond) adds up. We are prioritizing speed this year to bring faster response time and performance across the board not only to save time but to help our customers do more at a larger scale.

Faster link creation via API

Faster link importing

Faster link exports

Faster interface response

We love it when our customers spend time in BL.INK, but when time is short, speed matters. Stay tuned for additional updates throughout the year as we hit the gas across all aspects of our platform.

Collaboration across teams

Whether your team is in the same office or working from home, time zones apart, BL.INK understands the importance of seamless collaboration.

Coming soon, you will have the ability to create workgroups to collaborate and share links so you can work together to get the job done. Whether you want to share a link with one person or an evolving group, we will make it happen.

Increased brand integration and visibility

BL.INK has always been about putting your brand front and center. Soon, we will introduce a new module that allows you to raise the bar on brand engagement while still delivering the ideal tracking, attribution, and management that you need. This new module is designed to give your audience an easier way to engage with you and your content in a meaningful and measurable way.

Alignment with third-party tools

We introduced a number of new endpoints to our API last year, but there are more to come.

For many of our customers, their entire interaction with our platform is via API. BL.INK is the engine that powers their link management systems.

Introducing more API functionality to add new features, querying, and reporting is on the board and we are excited to bring it to life.

Improved communication and product education

It’s important to us that our customers are in the know. In 2022, we plan to offer more consistent communication around changes, new features, and more. Our customers shared that there were so many features, it was hard to learn them all and keep up with the evolution of new functionality.

Starting next month, we will be introducing new communications specifically around product updates and our most useful (but sometimes hidden) features.

Our team also strives to continually improve our Knowledge Base and blog – so that our customers can become BL.INK experts too! We’ll be prioritizing customer education in the coming months. As always, we love customer feedback – if you have suggestions, questions, or comments, please reach out!

Let’s grow together

We’re driven by the growth and needs of our customers, who we think of as our partners. When you succeed, we succeed. BL.INK prioritizes your business needs and we love to hear your feedback.

BL.INK had a great year in 2021, and we’re looking forward to an even better 2022 as we tackle bigger projects, better solutions, and stronger partnerships. We are incredibly grateful for our customers and that drives us to evolve and improve each day.

Let’s Go!!